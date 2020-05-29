WARNING! Never Massage A Swollen Calf, Can Lead To Heart Attack

Occasionally, many people have resorted to massaging swollen and painful calf (the back of the legs) in a bid to get the problem out of the way and continue with their normal activities.

Medical experts have warned against such dangerous practise as it can lead to heart attack and consequentially death.

Popular Online doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo in his latest exposition revealed that pressing the calf when swollen, painful or warm to touch are signs of a medical term called “Deep Vein Thrombosis — DVT”.

According to him, DVT means blood clots in the deep veins. Sometimes these deep vein clots can be in the calf. These clots block the veins causing swelling, pain and discomfort.

“If you massage that calf, you would break up the clots and send it straight to the heart.

“This can cause a heart attack, And the person will be dead in as fast as 2hours, if not even less”, he further revealed.

So what can you do then if you or your family has suspected DVT:

Do NOT massage that calf

Call your doctor ASAP

He will do tests and give you a blood thinner tablet/injection to break up the clot.

What puts people at risk of DVT:

Smoking

Cancer

Paralysis

Pregnancy

Heart failure

Being 60years or more

Some contraceptive pills

Long Hospital admission

Family members with clotting disorders

Dr. Olufunmilayo listed the above as some of the few reasons some people may develop a DVT.