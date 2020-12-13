Washington: Four Stabbed As Trump Supporters Clash With Police

By Onwuka Gerald

Clash supporters of United States President, Donald Trump, Police and counter-protesters in Washington had left four persons with stab wounds and another shot.

The clash precisely was between Donald Trump’s supporters, who wanted COVID-19 restrictions lifted and a Black Lives matter counter-protest.

Thousands of Trump demonstrators gathered in Washington to make their voices heard against what they perceived as fraud in the November 3 election.

“They chanted stop the steal as they matched through the streets of Washington”.

According to Law enforcement officials, “The groups were armed to the teeth, and were wearing helmets, during the violent protest.

The AFP said, “Metropolitan police department arrested 23 people over the violence.

Recall that the US supreme court as at Friday, rejected a lawsuit demanding overturn of voting results in four states.

The decision ruined completely the chances of Trump and his supporters to overrule election victory of President-elect, Joe Biden.

Trump obviously agitated by the court’s decision responded by saying, “The Supreme court let us down”.