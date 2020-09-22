WASSCE: Delta Govt Demotes 41 Teachers Over Examination Misconduct

The Delta State Government has demoted not fewer than 41 teachers and as well, barred them from supervision role as a result of malpractice perpetrated during conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, (WASSCE).

The revelation was made known in a statement by the State Commissioner for Basic Education, Patrick Ukah on Monday.

The verdict is inline with the commendation of the State’s Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee.

“The culprits will be demoted for one year period and also banned from supervision of school examinations for three years period”, he stated.

Directives have been issued to the Post-Primary Education Board to effect the promotion suspension for the affected teachers.

Also, Principals, examination officers of 13 public secondary schools including a private school found wanting of carrying out examination misconduct will be given warning letters PPEB.

Meanwhile, a secondary school closed down last year for examination misconduct by Delta State Government has been approved to reopen.