WASSCE: No Salaries Until 2021 — Nigerians React As ASUU Tells FG Not To Reopen Schools Until 2021

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it supported the decision of the Federal Government to stop Senior Secondary School 3 pupils from partaking in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The examination was earlier scheduled to commence on August 4.

ASUU advised the government to shut down schools until 2021 to ensure adequate preparations, citing the case in some countries such as Kenya.

Nigerians on social media (Twitter) have reacted to the union’s decision to ask the Government to postpone schools resumption until 2021.

Below are reactions gathered by BREAKINGTIMES:

@Teebi__: “ASUU is really enjoying this whole pandemic, since they don’t want schools to open until 2021 they shouldn’t be paid their salaries until 2021 also. Allow these people graduate now🙄”

@OgbeniDipo: “ASUU is really keeping the Federal Goverment on their toes with their constant comments on the education sector. I really like the pressure. It should lead to more productive conversations and better education policies. HOPEFULLY.”

@DrTONYAGBATOR: “Dear ASUU and FG of Nigeria, if you can’t reopen school for everyone, please reopen school for those in final year only. Many are almost done with their projects.”

@Tundeeleniyan_0: “Since ASUU wants school to reopen 2021 I think FG should stop paying their salaries too till 2021.”

@fakson_ole: “After this ASUU palava with FG, Na Student VS Landlord I pity. The matter go long ehn! Tape rule no fit measure am.”

