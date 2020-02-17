0 comments

We almost gave in to pressure of marrying women – Nigerian gay men pen down emotional post

by on February 17, 2020
 

Two Nigerian gay men who celebrated their third Valentine together last week, took to social media to pen down a post on how difficult it was for them to come out as gay men.

According to @danyomi, he and his boyfriend almost gave in to societal pressure of marrying women even though they were based in a country where homosexuality was legalized. They also expressed happiness of being able to explore their love together. 

Read their post below; 

Chuks Azotani


