We Are Committed To Borno Governor’s Efforts To Relocate IDPs To Their Ancestral Homes– NIGERIAN ARMY

The Nigerian Army Tuesday offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in two consecutive attacks on the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umaru Zulum’s convoy by insurgent group Boko Haram.

In a press release signed by Sagir Musa,Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations, the Army has said it is fully in support of the ongoing efforts of Zulum to relocate “our fellow country men and women who are internally displaced in Borno State back to their ancestral homes. Indeed His Excellency’s efforts are commendable and the right step in the desired direction”.

Further pledging as a “patriotic and key agency in the war on terror in the North East Nigeria”, the Nigerian Army said it will continue to do everything possible to ensure the successful actualization of the governor’s desire and hereby declares its unflinching commitment to the relocation of the Internally Displaced Persons to their original abodes.

Part of the statement continues:

“In this regard, the Theatre Command has been directed to do all it takes to ensure the successful and seamless relocation of the affected people in the state.

The relocation of these law abiding Nigerians to their towns, villages and homes at this stage of the war against insurgency is highly strategic and a decisive political decision required to actualize both the political and military objectives of the war towards the ultimate endstate of restoring peace and stability to Borno State and NE region.

The NA commiserates with the Borno State Governor, families of all the fallen heroes (military, police and civilian victims) as a result of the dastardly act of ambush by BHT group along Monguno – Kross Kauwa Road.

The NA wishes to once again commend His Excellency Governor Zulum and Borno State Government for this important step and to reassure the nation of its determination and commitment to the successful prosecution of the war on terror in Nigeria.

The NA urges other stakeholders in this endeavor to join hands and redouble their efforts towards restoring peace to our dear fatherland Nigeria.

Recall that Governor Zulum’s convoy again came under attack earlier on Sunday as he made his way out of Baga.

Zulum had departed Baga at about 10:30 after a two-day visit to receive indigenes of the town back home after 21 months of exile.

The journey was impeded a few kilometres away from Baga, as unknown assailants believed to be Boko Haram insurgents opened fire on the Governor’s escort.

The convoy was being escorted out of Baga by the military who replied the gunshots and cleared the way for the governor.

The attack occurred barely 48 hours after Borno State government officials were ambushed on the same route while travelling to Baga to join the governor who had flown in via an Airforce chopper.