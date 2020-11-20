We Are Free From Dictatorship, Umahi Decalres As He Recieves APC Flag

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi was officially received by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday at Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital as he assured his teaming suppoorts of more benefit from Democracy, explining that the state is now free from the dictatorship of the oppositon Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his speach, the Governor said that his move from the PDP to the APC is a step forward into unending blessings.

He said, “We are at long last free from dictatorship and oppression, therefore, today we officially move into the APC”, he noted.

The Governor urged his counterparts in Southeast to follow the path and join him in the party, adding that cooperation is needed to build the nation.

“I know the Southeast zone are tired of empty promises and wants something urgent done. This present house is one that is built on extreme trust, devotedness, justice and i am sure it will provide accommodation to us all”.

In attendance in this ceremony were, Jigawa State Governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello amongst others.

Also present include Minister of Justice/Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

However memnbers of the National Assembly boycotted the ceremony as they rejected to join the governor in his move into the APC.