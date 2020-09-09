“We Are Proud Of Our Achievements, We Should Blow Our Own Trumpets” — Buhari To Ministers, Other Top Officials

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has called on his ministers, top officials and aides to victoriously defend his government, against those he described as irresponsible and politically-motivated activists spreading falsehoods about his administration.

Buhari made this known yesterday, in his address at the retreat for ministers, permanent secretaries and other top government officials working with him.

He urges his appointees to make public the achievements of his administration.

In his words, “I have to charge all of you to defend the Government vigorously and not allow irresponsible and politically motivated activists to keep spreading patent falsehoods about this government. Information to the public should be better packaged. Go on the offensive.

“We are proud of our achievements and we should blow our own trumpets.

“I want the Nigerian elites, please encourage them, to judge us fairly… the average production of oil in the country, from 1999 to 2014, was 2.1 million barrels per day (and) sold at an average price of $100.

"When we came, it collapsed to $37, $38 per barrel, you know it. And the militants were unleashed on the administration, and the production went down to half a million barrels per day.

“I want you to please reflect. What was the condition of the infrastructure then, in spite of those earnings? The roads, the rail was dead and there was no power; up till now, no power. Where does the money go?”