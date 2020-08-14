“We Are Still Monitoring Russia’s Claim To Have Found Vaccine For #COVID19” – FG

Nigerian Government has recent said it is monitoring closely on the development of Russians claim to have finally gotten vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
According to them, there are over 1,000 ongoing vaccine trails all over the world, and that the people should not let down their guard, thinking the virus is all but gone after the country recorded no virus infected person in past weeks.
Giving the revelation is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force, (PTF), on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, who said that the government is closely following the Sputnik-V vaccine that was said to be developed by Russia.
He said that about 13,844 evacuees have been tested and 684 of them tested positive to the virus, adding that the government has taking the right steps in ensuring that health workers don’t get infected with the virus when in their line of duty.
“We are well of the statement by Russia’s President, on the country’s breakthrough to have found a vaccine for the pandemic.
“All over the world, there are still trials ongoing, as different countries are working hard to develop vaccine that will be effective to the ravaging COVID-19 virus.
“Despite no case recorded in past weeks, we cannot afford to let our guard down at times like these, adding that the development is no basis for believing that the virus is no more”, he stated.
“We must continue on this path and keep adhering to laid down rules and guidelines from health agencies, the country would keep up to date with latest discoveries around, so to keep protecting the life of its citizens which should be the objective of every government”, he added.