We are still probing donations to Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is still investigating the funding for the 2015 presidential campaign of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

PUNCH quoted Shehu Shuaibu, an EFCC investigator, as saying this on Tuesday during cross-examination in a money laundering case before the federal high court in Lagos.

He said alleged donations into the bank account of Joint Trust Dimensions Limited, one of the defendants in the case relating to Jonathan’s campaign, are still being investigated.

Other defendants in the N4.9 billion money laundering cases include Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation and an official of Jonathan’s campaign organisation; Nenadi Usman, former minister of finance; and Yusuf Danjuma.

Shuaibu, the third prosecution counsel in the case, was being cross-examined by Ferdinand Orbih, Usman’s lawyer, at the continued hearing on Tuesday.

He was quoted to have listed some of the cash inflows into the bank account of the firm.

“N500m from Global Scan System Ltd on February 11, 2015; N300m from Diamond Bank on January 30, 2015; N250m from Castillo Torres BDC Ltd on February 11, 2015; N100m from Afrigate Energy Ltd, and N500m from Chief Emeka Ofor on March 13, 2015,” he reportedly said.

He, however, said, “I am not sure if they (the monies identified) were truly donations, as some of these alleged donated monies are still under investigation.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had defeated Jonathan, who at the time was seeking reelection.