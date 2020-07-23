We Are Vigorously Working On Resumption Of International Flight – PTF To Nigerians

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, PTF-COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has recently advised Nigerians to neglect false news, that the aviation sector is working assiduously to resume international fight.

Mustapha gave this revelation at a briefing of the Presidential task force on COVID-19 recently in Abuja.

Contrary to report by the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN), that the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika who stated that no specific date have been announced for the resumption of international flight operations.

Responding, Mustapha urged Nigerians to remain patient as the real date for resumption of flight operations will be communicated to them, and that no date have yet been fixed.

He said that the aviation sector is working vigorously in coming up with protocol for quick resumption of international air services. “PTF is aware of the contribution brought to the development of our economy by air travels, which is more reason why we will work more ever than before to hasten the progress made”.

“The next line of action will be for regulator bodies in the sector to liaise with stakeholders so as to expedite the process by resuming international flights in no time”.

“On that note, I advise and solicit with Nigerians to please await genuine information regarding resumption of flight services from aviation authorities, and continue disregarding fake news everywhere”, he noted.