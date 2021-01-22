We Are Winning War Against Terrorism, Banditry – Enenche

By Onwuka Gerald

The military has on Thursday said it is currently making giant strides and winning the war against insurgency and banditry in various parts of the country.

The revelation was made known by the Spokesman Major-General John Enenche during a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday.

Enenche used as reference the recent operations against bandits in Zamfara as well as Katsina as firm evidence of the military’s efforts and claims against insecurity.

Enenche had on Monday announced that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have eliminated at least 35 bandits in Zamfara in two successive operations.

He said the operations were carried out on Sunday.

The troops in the process were also able to recover 24 rustled cows and an unspecified number of sheep from the bandits.

Also, two suspected bandits have been apprehended in Katsina state.

The military spokesman further appealed to members of the public to continue providing the military with information that will assist in obliterating all criminal elements in the country.