“We Are Working To Ensure Immediate Access To #COVID19 Vaccine When It Is Available”– NCDC

The Director-General for the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Monday informed Nigerians that the NCDC will make vaccines for the Coronavirus available, as soon as a proven cure is revealed.

Ihekweazu opined that vaccines would be a major break though in the global fight against Covid-19, saying “No single measure will have an impact on the world’s ability to control #COVID19 as vaccines”.

“Through Africa Center for Disease Control, CEPI vaccines and GAVI, we are working to ensure equitable access to a safe vaccine for Nigerians, when available”, he added.

NCDC DG made this assertion during a live press briefing on Monday;

See video here:

“No single measure will have an impact on the world’s ability to control #COVID19 as vaccines.



Through @AfricaCDC, @CEPIvaccines & @gavi, we’re working to ensure equitable access to a safe vaccine for Nigerians, when available”



~ DG NCDC, @Chikwe_I



Livestream press briefing👇🏽 https://t.co/vwzYpYSZRa pic.twitter.com/V4AaoNPlYY — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Head, Ministry of Health, @Dr Osagie Ehanire while speaking at the PTF media briefing on Monday, stated that “our objective is to reduce case fatalities from 2% to less than 1%” .

“We are working on innovative interventions, with prospects to improve survival rate for the elderly & those with co-morbidities”, he continued.

Ehanire said all members of the PTF are aligned in the key role of non-pharmaceutical interventions in controlling new infections, because the measures are “easy, cheap and have been proven to be effective especially, the use of facemasks and social distancing”.

“I wish to assure our health workers that, we have no anxiety about personal protective equipment.

We are reasonably well stocked with materials & commodities, which have been supplied to all states across the country”, Ehanire said.

The Minister reiterated that the Ministry will work with state governments to prepare the necessary space and human resources required at general hospitals and primary health care centres.

He said the Ministry will set up at least 1 sample collection site in every Local Government Area in Nigeria in due course, with efficient sample retrieval logistics.

“At the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, we were able to respond to the request of a neighbouring country, Sao Tome with the supply of #COVID19 response commodities”, Ehanire revealed.

“It is noteworthy that testing increased by over 40,000 in 1 month & the number of positive cases dropped by more than 2,000.

We must not rest on our oars: it is just suggestive of the fact that our strategy is not failing & we must continue to sustain efforts”, he said.