‘We Are Working To Pass 2021 Budget By December’ – Senator Lawan Says

By Adejumo Enock



Ahmed Lawan, The President of the Senate had said the Upper House is working to pass year 2021 budget by December.

The Senate President made this disclosure at a retreat for members of National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja on Friday.

Ahmed who said the National Assembly will pass the budget by the second week of December after it has ensured proper scrutiny of the budget presented by the Executive.

He Said “we are working to pass the 2021 budget by the second week of December and we are working assiduously, we will ensure there is every possible scrutiny of the budget presented by the executive arm of government.

Furthermore, Lawan added that the Senate will do the right thing and as well promised Nigerians that it is going to be part of the legacy laid by the 9th National Assembly.

“So far, we achieved that in the 2020 budget. We believe that we did the right thing, we promised Nigerians we will do that and it is going to be part of our legacy in the 9th National Assembly,” He said.