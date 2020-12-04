We Bombed Wike Father’s Church To Get Recognition – IPOB Members

By Idowu Maryam

The police has arrested 3 members of The indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) who confessed for allegedly detonating bombs in governor Nyesom Wike father’s church in other to get recognition in port Harcourt.

This information was gotten while the suspects were being interviewed by journalists and the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, at the police headquarters along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

The state commissioner recalled that on November 29, the command got a distress call from 25 Azikiwe Road that the Christian Universal Church Incorporated was under an attacked, which policemen were immediately rushed to the scene.

“There was no life lost during the attack. Our security partners, the vigilantes, arrested these three suspects. We took them and they made useful confessions

“They claimed that they were six in number. They made confession that they were members of IPOB and that they were placed in different parts of the state.

“Their names include Progress Owudinjo, 37, from Etche, Rivers State;John Okorie, 38, from Abia State. and Apuro Victor, 25, from Ebonyi State; and

“They will be charged to court, while we go in search of their sponsors. IPOB assured them that if IPOB is achieved, they will be policy makers in the government,” Mukan added.

One of the suspects, Owudinjo, said in confirmation of their membership, IPOB gave them the task to carry out the attack.

He said, “We got there in the night and we detonated the explosives. This is the first assignment I am carrying out since I joined IPOB. I have not killed before. I was told that if I did not join the operation that I would not get anything in the group.”

Another member similarly said the same thing, Victor said, “The whole thing was programmed. We were sent by one Chinedu. I don’t know where he came from. I am a member of IPOB but we were not programmed to kill anybody but to throw dynamite. Please, forgive me.”