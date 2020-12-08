We cannot Regulate Cost Of Flight Tickets – Aviation Ministry

By Onwuka Gerald

Following passengers’ complaints on increase in flight tickets, the Ministry of Aviation has said it have no power to fix flight tickets for airlines operating in the country.

Passengers have been lamenting bitterly about the recent increase in flight tickets.

Responding however, the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, told NAN that the ministry has no authority that will enable it fix tickets prices.

According to him, “The ministry has no power to fix ticket prices for airlines, adding that the aviation sector is a regulated one.

Director James advised passengers complaining about the fare to patronize other airlines with lower prices.

“The public should learn to patronize airlines with lower prices. If this happens, others will be forced to go with market forces”.

“In the end, it is all about forces of demand and supply,” he added.