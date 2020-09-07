We Can’t Stop Your Planned Protest In Rivers State, NYCN Tells NLC

The National Youth Council of Nigeria on Sunday announced it’s awareness of a proposed protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in Rivers State slated on Tuesday, 8th of September, 2020.

The NYCN further denied affiliations with

certain news aired by unnamed radio stations in Rivers State, naming one Chijioke Ihunwo who claims to be the Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria in Rivers State threatening to mobilise Rivers Youths under the NYCN to attack members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress during their planned.

In a letter to the Nigerian Labour Congress signed by Comrade Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo,

National President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN stated:

“1. That Chijioke Ihunwo is not the Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria in Rivers State.

“2. That National Youth Council of Nigeria can not and will not in anyway stop or attempt to stop a peaceful protest of any kind include the proposed one by NLC and TUC.

“3. That the cry of the NLC and TUC is for the interest of the Nigeria Youths and therefore, we will not betray the confidence repose on Nigeria Youths.

“4. That Rivers people should disregard anything from Chijioke Ihunwo as he is not speaking on the authority of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter.

“5. That we plead with the leadership of the NLC and TUC not to take the statement of Chijioke Ihunwo as the position of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

“With respect to the facts stated above, we, hereby urge all Youths of Rivers State to be law abiding while the protest last.”