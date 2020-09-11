“We Could Still Have A #COVID19 Vaccine Ready By End Of Year, Early Next Year” – Soriot

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pascal Soriot revealed that it is still likely possible that a vaccine for the dreadful coronavirus will be produced by the pharmaceutical company before the year 2020 runs out.
Despite the delay in vaccine trials by UK-Swedish company after a person became sick with transverse myelitis, AstraZeneca is set to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials come next week.
Soriot explained that having a break in trial period is common, added that they could still come up with a vaccine by year end or early next year.
“Everything is still going according to plan, as we would soon submit our data for a regulatory body to approve by year end.
AstraZeneca is in collaboration with Oxford University’s Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group to produce vaccine that would be accepted universally.
The vaccine production by the companies is in stage three, which is the last and final before they can forge ahead to other data to regulatory bodies for approval.
Over 50,000 candidates have been partaking in trial studies to help ascertain whether the vaccine known as AZD1222 will show immune response to the virus.