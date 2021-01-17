‘We Didn’t Charge N50,000 For Online Classes’ – UNILAG

By Onwuka Gerald

Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have denied charging ₦50,000 for online classes.

UNILAG issued the statement on their website on Saturday.

The statement read in parts, “The institution’s management wishes to notify all students, parents and the general public, that a notice on the internet explaining that returning students of the University of Lagos are to pay a sum of ₦50,000 for online lectures and examinations, is false and should be neglected by all.

“All students are to begin online lectures on Monday, January 25, 2021 at no cost.”