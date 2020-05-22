“We Forgive Our Father’s Killers”— Murdered Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi’s Son Announces

The sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi announced on Friday that they “forgive” the killers of their father. This is just as Ramadan pulls to a close.

“We the sons of martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce we forgive and pardon those who killed our father,” the Washington Post columnist’s son Salah Khashoggi said on Twitter.

“In this blessed night of the blessed month of Ramadan we remember God’s saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah,” his tweet said.

“Therefore we the sons of the Martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty.”

Jamal Khashoggi was a Saudi Arabian dissident, author, columnist for The Washington Post, and a general manager and editor-in-chief of Al-Arab News Channel who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018 by agents of the Saudi government.

This was after they had allegedly used Israeli spyware to hack his friend’s cell phone. He also served as editor for the Saudi Arabian newspaper Al Watan, turning it into a platform for Saudi progressives.

Khashoggi was a prominent critic of the Saudi government, and columnist for the Washington Post. He was killed inside the Kingdom’s consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul in October 2018.

Saudi officials insisted that his death was a result of a “rogue operation” and denied state sanction. Their account of events has been heavily doubted internationally, including by some intelligence agencies and the UN.