We had little doubts about Senate President Ahmad Lawan and his Deputy Omo-Agege – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday February 23, disclosed that they had little doubts about Senators Ahmad Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege before they emerged as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.
Osinbajo made the disclosure at a Thanksgiving service for Mr Omo-Agege in Efurrun, Delta State. The Vice President described Omo-Agege as a brilliant and bright lawyer whose courage placed him at a spot of winning elections in a rugged terrain.
Osinbajo said;
“Everybody knows it is a very rugged terrain. It is not just the brilliance but a lot of courage. Both himself and Senator Lawan were the unanimous choice of most of us in the APC. At last at the leadership of the APC, there were very little doubts that these two and we worked very hard to make it happen. The reasons are very simple.
“Senator Lawan has always proven to be a party person and same as Ovie. A part of Ovie that I do not know very well is his commitment to Christian faith. But hearing him singing some choruses, preach, reading one or two verses of scripture, I am convinced that Ovie has a long way to go in the ministry as well.”