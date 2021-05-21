We Have a Machine to Automatically Detect IMEI, No Need to Submit Yours – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has clarified reports that Nigerians will need to submit their international mobile equipment identity, IMEI, of their phones to the commission from July, 2021.

Ikechukwu Adinde, the director of public affairs of the NCC said the commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System which will automatically detect the IMEI of each phone.

“The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website,” the statement said.

“It is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks. The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.”