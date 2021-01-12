We Have Capacity To Produce Two Billion COVID-19 Vaccines in 2021 – BioNTech.

By Onwuka Gerald

German company BioNTech has on Monday said it could

up from the 1.3 billion previously forecasted manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine dosage by producing two billion doses in 2021.

The company said they now firmly believe they can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

This is coming after European regulators last week okayed doctors drawing six doses from each vial, boosting dosage capacity by 20 percent.

BioNTech which developed partnership with US giant Pfizer, is planning to open a new factory in Marburg, Germany, in February, which is also expected to increase production capacity by 750 million doses a year.

“33 million doses was shipped by January 10, more than a month after Britain became the first Western nation to approve any vaccine on December 2”, BioNTech stated.

The company’s declaration comes after the EU agreed to raise its orders of the vaccine by 200 million doses, with an option for yet another 100 million.

They said that COVID-19 will likely become an endemic disease, and that vaccines would be needed to fight off the newly discovered variant of the disease.