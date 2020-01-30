We have enough electricity to serve Nigerians but… – NDPHC

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) says it has enough electricity to serve Nigerians, but that the resource is stranded owing to some challenges.

Speaking on Wednesday in Ogun state while inspecting Oke-Aro power station, Chiedu Ugbo, NDPHC managing director, said the company is working to get stranded 300 megawatts(MW) to customers in Lagos and Ogun.

He added that the company was also working with other stakeholders to deliver transmission projects that would provide constant electricity to the consumers.

“We have electricity to serve Nigerians but it is stranded either at power stations or transmission stations because there are few challenges. We are collaborating seriously with the Lagos State government to make sure that this available electricity gets to the end-users,” he said.

“The project has been on but we have serious way leave challenges. We have enlisted the support of Lagos and Ogun state governments and they are actively trying to assist us to resolve the challenges along the line routes.

“We have come to see, to assess and know where the challenges are. Lagos state government has a programme, and they need to see the availability of energy here and ascertain that they can actually take the energy here and make sure it gets to the consumers in Lagos state.”

Nigeria’s capacity for electricity generation is above 12,000MW, but it only produces about 5,000MW, and distributes less than 4,000MW to consumers.