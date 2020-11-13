We Have Killed APC, Others In Rivers State — Nyesom Wike

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has bragged that the achievement of his administration have crippled All Progressive Congress (APC) and other Parties in the state.

The Governor disclosed this during the reception organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers Chapter to welcome thousands of APC members back to PDP, stating that his party had performed very well under his administration.

In attendance were former Director of France and Administration, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Henry Ogiri; APC South-South administrative officer, Gloria Bomo; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye and Alhaji Hassan Douglas and Others.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, The Governor said Prior to 2015, APC promised to transform the country, fix the East-West Road and provide good governance to Nigerians.

But APC had continued to give lame excuses for its immense failure after it orchestrated the unfortunate conspiracy to impeach President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan from Office.

Wike said: “Are things better today? So why do you allow people to tell you lies and how long can you continue to listen to lies of the All Progressive Congress?”

He added that they have nothing to offer to Nigerians, it is so disheartening to remove a Niger Delta person as president.

Wike lamented over the marginalization of Rivers State, regretted many years after the Federal Government awarded the Bodo-Bonny Road worth N120bn, it has failed to provide it’s counterparts funding, allowing only the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to finance the project.

He added that since APC started the Bonny-Bodo Road, nothing has happened as the Federal Government is yet to release funds to carry out the project.

“Now NLNG said let us do it and then deduct it from the tax we are going to remit to the federal government. Is this how they have been doing in other states?” he questioned.

Governor Wike said ahead of the 2023 general elections, APC had started making promises to construct a University of Transport, Development of a deep sea ports and industrial park in the state.

“By next year, political activities will kick start, when will they build infrastructure again? Somebody will come and tell you people that Federal Government has approved Industrial Park and they have approved deep sea port in Bonny”

The Governor said the PDP provided the only hope for Nigerians and congratulated the defectors for their courage to return to the party.

“I thank you for this bold step taken to join PDP, only a wicked man who does not like good things will not see what we are doing in Port Harcourt. With our achievement, we have killed any party that wants to raise its head.

“This is done by your support. In May 27, somebody said we can’t pay salary, we have employed 5000 youths into the state civil service”

Amb. Desmond Akawor, Chairman PDP Rivers Chapter noted the Governor had priviy developmental projects in all the Local government areas of the state.

Desmond gave each of the defectors umbrella and party membership cards stating that the returnee were convinced that PDP is a party that believes in good governance and mean well for the Rivers people.

Dr. Henry Ogiri while speaking on behalf of the defectors said they were motivated to return because of the quality of people-oriented projects embarked upon by the Governor.

He assured that all the defectors will be loyal to PDP and work to ensure that APC lacks existence in all the part o the state.