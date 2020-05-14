We Have Received Application From Only One Company For The Treatment Of The Symptoms Of Covid19 And Not The Cure For The Virus- NAFDAC

The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control NAFDAC, has claimed that despite the claims made by citizens on social media to have found remedies to control and cure the deadly Virus , only 1 company has come forward to the agency.

The Director General of NAFDAC Mojisola Adeyeye disclosed in a press statement that the company that has come forward with its product is for treating only the symptoms of the virus but not the Cure.

In the past weeks the Federal Government and NAFDAC have been accused of neglecting the companies who claim to have found the Cure For The corona virus and prefer to settle with the herbal mixture from Madagascar.

Adeyeye stated that a call for expression of interest was made for medicines and herbal mixtures for the Cure of the deadly Virus , she claimed that several practitioners and researchers have been advised to submit their medicines to the agency for review.

Read statement below

“The rush to mitigate the mortality and morbidly resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic has resulted in acceleration of product development, repurposing of formulations, off label use of therapeutics and the search for a vaccine to prevent COVID 19.

” Because no vaccine yet exists to prevent further spread of the virus, the huge burden of developing a cure or at best, a treatment for this deadly virus rests squarely on the shoulders of the medical world, of which Nigeria is no exception.

“In a bid to discover a cure, therefore, the public has witnessed quite a number of claims from different quotas – Complementary and Alternative Medicines Practitioners, Traditional healers, and the Academia.

“It is pertinent to note, however, that these claims are domiciled in either the conventional news media or the social media. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, as at the time of this press release has only received application from one company for a product the company is presenting (for approval) to the agency for the treatment of the symptoms of COVID-19, and not for the cure of COVID-19 as a disease.

“A claim of a cure must be subjected to clinical evaluation through well controlled, randomized clinical trials following an approved clinical trial protocol.

“That Africa as a continent is blessed with diverse plants and herbs that constitute a source of food and medicine is incontrovertible.

“The drugs of today’s modern society are products of research and development by major pharmaceutical companies. Among the most important raw materials researched and developed are naturally occurring materials obtained especially from plants.

“It should be mentioned also, however, that many plants are similarly very poisonous. As the Agency that has been saddled with the mandate of safeguarding the health of the citizenry, NAFDAC will continue to make sure that only medicinal product (including herbal remedies) that have proven safety data will be approved for use by the public.

“At present, the agency lists herbal medicines based on historical perspective on the use of the products after carrying out toxicological and microbiological evaluations in the laboratories to ensure that they are, at the minimum, safe. The listing status is valid for two years and is renewable. It does not validate the efficacy claims being made for the products hence, the labels must bear a disclaimer informing the consumer. The claims have not been evaluated by NAFDAC.

“This minimum requirement of ‘proof of safety’ is the Agency’s way of encouraging production of herbal remedies from the country’s rich diversity of plants. Part of the efforts to advance herbal products development informed the setting up of the Nigerian Herbal Medicine Product Committee by the Director General, NAFDAC.

“The platform brings together Manufacturers, Academia, Researchers and relevant stakeholders by bridging the gap often created between traditional medicine practitioners (possible patent holders) and drug manufacturers, whose responsibility it would be to formulate the products. This collaboration, brokered by the Agency, aims at translating research of herbs into products of commerce with proven safety & efficacy.

“The committee has met three times since inception, on March 15, 2019, September 6, 2019 and the most recent one being a virtual meeting on Thursday May 8, 2020.

“A Call for expression of interest for the COVID-19 related medicines was made; several researchers and practitioners have responded and are being guided to submit such medicines to NAFDAC for expedited review”.