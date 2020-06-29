We Have Received Over 1 Million Registration in the last 48 Hours- Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiah Sadiya Umar Farouq has disclosed that over one million applications have already been submitted for the batch C N-Power Programme.

According to her the portal has been registering about 100 application per second making a total of 1,001,045 million applications received since the portal opened on June 26 midnight.

The portal has been registering about 100 applications per second and as at 7:38 pm, we had received 1,001,045 applications. — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) June 28, 2020

Also in a statement signed by the ministry’s Deputy Director, Information, Rhoda Iliya she said youths with no formal education could send in applications for a new aspect of the programme with a focus on agriculture.

She said, “The Ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program.

The Ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants. The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage”.

The portal for the enrolment of the batch C N-Power Programme opened 12am June 26 for beneficiaries to begin registering to be captured for the programme.