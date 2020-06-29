‘We Have Received Over 1Million Applications For N-Power’ — Official

Over 1million applications for N-Power third batch have been received by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, barely 48 hours after it was opened.

The scheme is a job creation and empowerment programme instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria through its National Social Investment Programmed under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The Regime had disclosed that 400,000 applicants would be absorbed into the third batch of its N-Power National Social Investment Scheme (NSIP).

The portal has been registering about 100 applications per second and as at 7:38 pm, we had received 1,001,045 applications. — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) June 28, 2020

The Ministry commenced the enrolment process of the third batch of the N-Power beneficiaries on June 26.

It explained that the enrolment will provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths to access the programme in furtherance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

An update on the enrollment exercise is contained in a statement in Abuja on Sunday night by the Deputy Director Information of the Ministry, Rhoda Iliya.

The update reads: “In line with the ongoing N-POWER Batch C online application which commenced Friday June 26, 2020, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, hereby announces that over 1,000,000 applications have been received from across the Federation in less than 48 hours after the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, declared open the new N-Power Portal on the Ministry’s website.

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new programme which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the programme.

“The Ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.”

The Ministry promised that the selection process would be fair and transparent, adding that the public would be carried along at every stage.