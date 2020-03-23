Lassa Fever: ‘After Self-Isolating, We Have Recorded Zero Incidents’ — Medical Expert Says

Medical Expert, Mcginger Ibeneme, has announced that those who contacted a patient, diagnosed of Lassa fever, posthumously, have recorded zero case after self-isolating, while obesrving themselves from home.

Ibeneme made this know this morning in a series of tweet on his twitter handle, @mcginger22.

See tweets:

“Thereafter the hospital management met with the contacts and we agreed to self isolate while observing ourselves from home.We have recorded zero incidents by the end of this process.I commend the dogged spirit of the healthcare workers in this nerve racking experience…” — Mcginger Ibeneme MBBS (@mcginger22) March 23, 2020

“at least I would recommend all while filing my report knowing that the management would certainly consider them strongly .

The implication of this announcement is that from tomorrow you can go about your normal lives . As per resumption of duty ,..” — Mcginger Ibeneme MBBS (@mcginger22) March 23, 2020

Lassa fever is a disease spread to humans through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces.

In 80 percent of cases, the fever is asymptomatic, but for some, the symptoms include high fever, headache, mouth ulcers, muscle aches, haemorrhaging under the skin and heart and kidney failure.

It has an incubation period of between six and 21 days and can be transmitted through contact with an infected person via bodily fluids and excretion.