Lassa Fever: ‘After Self-Isolating, We Have Recorded Zero Incidents’ — Medical Expert Says

Medical Expert, Mcginger Ibeneme, has announced that those who contacted a patient, diagnosed of Lassa fever, posthumously, have recorded zero case after self-isolating, while obesrving themselves from home.
Ibeneme made this know this morning in a series of tweet on his twitter handle, @mcginger22.
Lassa fever is a disease spread to humans through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces.
In 80 percent of cases, the fever is asymptomatic, but for some, the symptoms include high fever, headache, mouth ulcers, muscle aches, haemorrhaging under the skin and heart and kidney failure.
It has an incubation period of between six and 21 days and can be transmitted through contact with an infected person via bodily fluids and excretion.