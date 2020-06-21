0 comments

We have Spent N4.6Billion in Payment of Hazard Allowance to Doctors – FG

by on June 21, 2020
 

The Nigerian Government announced today that it has spent N4.6 Billion as special hazard allowance to a total of 55,031 health workers in 35 designated Covid-19 hospitals.

The Government announced the Hazard Allowance will be paid on the basis of 50% as Consolidated basic salary to health workers in Covid-19 designated hospitals.

40% to those not in Covid-19 designated hospitals, 10% of consolidated basic salary to non health professionals in those centres and 20% consolidated basic salary as special allowance to all health workers directly managing Covid-19 patients in treatment and isolation centres.

Monday last week, Nigerian doctors in Government hospitals went on strike over complaints of lack of protective equipment for treatment of Covid-19 patients and poor hazard allowance payments.

READ  #ONDODECIDES | Mimiko alerts Buhari of impending doom

The doctors called off the strike after a deal was agreed with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) .

The Federal Government announced it had released N4.5 Billion since Friday to Health workers and ” additional payments are currently being processed”.

Abuja, Covid-19 Update, Health, Nigeria, Politics


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 