We have Spent N4.6Billion in Payment of Hazard Allowance to Doctors – FG

The Nigerian Government announced today that it has spent N4.6 Billion as special hazard allowance to a total of 55,031 health workers in 35 designated Covid-19 hospitals.
UPDATE: As of today, @NigeriaGov has paid N4,642,485,146.00 (4.642 billion Naira) as Special Hazard Allowance to a total of 55,031 Health workers in 35 Covid-19 designated hospitals and medical centres. Additional payments are currently being processed.— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 21, 2020
The Government announced the Hazard Allowance will be paid on the basis of 50% as Consolidated basic salary to health workers in Covid-19 designated hospitals.
40% to those not in Covid-19 designated hospitals, 10% of consolidated basic salary to non health professionals in those centres and 20% consolidated basic salary as special allowance to all health workers directly managing Covid-19 patients in treatment and isolation centres.
Monday last week, Nigerian doctors in Government hospitals went on strike over complaints of lack of protective equipment for treatment of Covid-19 patients and poor hazard allowance payments.
The doctors called off the strike after a deal was agreed with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) .
The Federal Government announced it had released N4.5 Billion since Friday to Health workers and ” additional payments are currently being processed”.