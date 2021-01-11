We Have Won The Fight Against Insurgency In Nigeria – DHQ

By Onwuka Gerald

The defence headquarters (DHQ) on Monday, said the armed forces have conquered Boko Haram and their operations in the north-east.

This is coming amidst continuous reports of the insurgents, decimating some parts of the north-eastern region and killing many in the process.

One of the most recent violent attacks by the insurgents, was at Zabarmari in Jere local government area of Borno state where they slaughtered over 40 farmers on a rice farm.

Meanwhile, John Enenche, Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, when interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, said contrary to the reports, that the federal government and the military since 2015 had checked the intensity of terrorist activities across the country, especially in the north-east region.

Enenche said the initial delay in fighting the menace made it gain momentum, adding that Boko Haram taking over territories and setting up administrative structures; that they were previously knocked off in 2016.

According to him, “The open display of power and authority by Boko Haram no longer happens in the north-east, and there is no district or community that is being controlled by the insurgents.

Enenche continued that the issue of bombings that even affected places like Abuja, Kano, Niger and Kogi States, no longer exist.

His words, “What about suicide bombing, which is one of the signs of terrorism? It was stuffed and even at our checkpoints they come and detonate bombs, in public gatherings; all these have been properly taken care of.

“Add all these and I can beat my chest to say terrorism has successfully been checkmated”.

Media operator Enenche said history has shown that terrorism is a very stubborn kind of foe, adding that the type of terrorism in Nigeria is not a smart one but rooted in the state of mind of a group of people.

“Boko Haram and ISWAP are hybrid threats that became protracted with immediate and remote causes”, Enenche stated.

Furthermore, he asked Nigerians to never relent in coming out to provide information on activities of the insurgents, one that will aid security agencies in removing them from their various hideouts.