We Haven’t Declared New COVID-19 Lockdown In Nigeria – Information Minister

By Onwuka Gerald

Despite confirmation of a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government on Tuesday has announced, clarifying that no fresh lockdown has been declared in Nigeria.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave this clarification.

Mohammed explained that the directives and position of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus at its Monday briefing did not translate to partial or total lockdown as suggested by many.

He continued that the Government only took precautionary measures to contain spread of COVID-19 in public gatherings.

“The Federal Government didn’t declare a fresh lockdown”, he said.

“We only reminded people of the old protocols and asked federal workers on Level 12 and below to stay at home, as they will still receive their salaries.

“There is no fresh lockdown and the issue of hardship and economy meltdown does not arise,’’ Mohammed added.