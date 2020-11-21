We Lost Over N300m To COVID-19 — UCH Ibadan

By Seun Adeuyi

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan lost over N300 qmillion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, at a press conference in commemoration of the 63rd anniversary of the hospital’s Board Room, on Friday.

His words, “You will recall that as soon as the first case was reported in Lagos on February 27, the following day, we set up our own task force.

“This was being preemptive and proactive to ensure that we were not hit before we started preventing certain things. At a point in time, we practically had to shut down the hospital.

“A number of patients were afraid to come to the hospital; they were afraid that they might contract the virus. Because of that, we lost over N300 million in terms of revenue.

“Not only were we not generating income, we were also spending to buy disinfectants, personal protective equipment, face masks and other things.

“I wish to solicit for a special intervention funds from governments to address issues bordering on aging infrastructure such as our aging buildings, underground electrical cables, electrification and water system of the south campus, plumbing system and equipping the hospital with modern and advanced equipment.

“This speech cannot end without thanking our benefactors who helped through the pandemic. Following an appeal for donation by the hospital management to scale respond to the crippling effects of the COVID-19.

“Donations were made by individuals, corporate bodies, the government, Nigeria Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and alumni of the hospital.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Oba Enitan Ogunwasi, the Ooni of Ife; Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Chief Tunde Afolabi, Otunba Subomi Balogun, members of the Board of Trustees of UCH Foundation – Dr Olutoyin Okeowo, Mrs Oluseyi Afolabi and Mr Kayode Falowo for their contribution towards the improvement of healthcare delivery in the hospital.”

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in numerous countries and territories worldwide.

Recall that on March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global outbreak a pandemic. Virus-screening and quarantining measures were being implemented at airports worldwide, as well as extensive travel restrictions.