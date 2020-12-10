We Lost Trust In INEC, Says APC As It Boycotts Zamfara Election

By Onwuka Gerald

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has boycotted the December 9 Bakura state constituency supplementary election in Zamfara station lack of confidence in the electoral umpire.

The development was confirmed in Gusau by the Chairman of the State APC’s Publicity Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the bye-election held on December 5 as inconclusive and the election result results was cancelled due to over voting in some polling stations.

INEC fixed December 9 for supplementary election in the 14 polling units that were cancelled in the State.

According to Magaji, the reason the APC decided to boycott the election was because it lost confidence in both INEC and security agencies in the state.

“Our decision was premised on the incident that defined the December 5 Bakura bye-election.

“Intimidation, harrassment to a great extent marred the election, large scale violence that culminated in snatching of ballot boxes, kidnapping of electoral officials as well as made worse by the killing of innocent civilians.

“Representatives from our party, attended the stakeholders meeting organised by INEC in Gusau on Monday to collectively outline measures required for the smooth conduct of the supplementary election.

“Security agencies that were supposed to attend the meeting due to their importance during election conduct, they were no where to be found”, Magaji added.

“As a party, we accessed issues that concerns the election, especially concerning security of lives and properties of the voters.

“After careful assessment, we hinted that the election be adjourned to a more convenient date, so that all the issues raised from last election will be addressed, but INEC however, proceeded with the plans to conduct the election on December 9.

“On that very regard, we wish to inform the general public that the APC will not participate in the supplementary election”, he said.