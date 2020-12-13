We Moved On, Do Same – Peter Okoye To Psquare Fans

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian singer and a once member of the now defunct Psquare music group, Peter Okoye has replied fans demanding for a reunion between him and his twin brother, Paul.

Peter made the disclose in a post he made on his official Instagram page.

According to him, “It is not about what the fans demands, rather it is what him and his brothers want.

He continued, “Change is constant and people should learn to deal with it when it happens.

His words, “It’s just 24hrs before my long awaiting single Follow My Lead drops! I feel I should get this off my chest before some people start their usual preaching. Listen, nothing remains forever and change is constant. Everyday they continue barking! Please if I may ask, have you ever felt liberation when you do things you love, follow your dreams, follow your heart? Go back! Go back!! Go back!!! and do what exactly? Even as I reiterated that I suck at singing? And again! Going back is it not for me to make more money.

“Since you know, So, what then is your problem? I thought I wrote an official resignation letter 4 years ago that I was no longer part of the group. Na by force? For those barking “I only know P-Square I don’t know Mr P. Go to P-Square page and do the barking. I am no longer part of the group!

Peter reminded that his page is for himself and fans. “Team P. let’s enjoy our new coming single ‘Follow My Lead’ in peace! We not the first group to split and definitely won’t be last! Plantashun Boiz, StylePlus, Mohits and Remedies.