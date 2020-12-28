We Must Be Ready For Next Pandemic — UN

By Seun Adeuyi

The United Nation (UN) has harped on the need to learn lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, urging greater investments in preparedness, to confront future health emergencies.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres stated this in a message on Sunday to commemorated the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, said “This first observance of the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness falls at the end of a year in which a scenario many had feared came tragically true … As we strive to control and recover from the current pandemic, we must think about the next.”

The Secretary-General also highlighted the need for strong health systems and social protection, support for communities on the frontlines, and technical cooperation for countries.

According to him, “Across this work, science must be our guide. Solidarity and coordination are crucial, within and among countries; no one is safe unless all of us are safe.”

He also honoured medical professionals, front-line personnel and essential workers globally for their “remarkable commitment” in face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we recover from the pandemic, let us resolve to build up our prevention capacities so that we are ready when the world faces the next outbreak,” Guterres urged.