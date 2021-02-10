We Must Resist All Attempts To Destroy Nigeria’s Unity — VP Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to resist any attempt to divide the nation.

Osinbajo who made this known on Tuesday while revalidating his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne ward one in Ogun state, also called for the strengthening of community policing structures which he said will result in improved security situation across the country.

According to him, “we must resist any attempt to destroy the unity of this country, our people have lived and worked together for decades, even centuries.

“While we must attend to the cries of communities, and the cries of our people for justice, equity and fairness, we can do so within this same union. Ultimately we are stronger together than apart.”

In a statement on Tuesday by his media assistant, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stressed that despite the security challenges, the values of justice, equity and fairness across communities nationwide can be addressed within the Nigerian union.

The Vice President appealed to Nigerians to “resist any attempts to destroy the unity of this country”, adding that, “Our people have lived and worked together for decades.”

Osinbajo, while commenting on efforts of the Buhari administration to tackle the country’s security challenges, noted that greater emphasis is being placed on technology for surveillance, intelligence gathering and attack.

The VP explained that with the appointment of new Service Chiefs, the nation’s security approach had “fresh set of eyes, intellect and skills and a fresh look at strategies against the insurgency in the North East, as well as banditry and kidnapping elsewhere.”

He also said states should formalize their local security structures and called for stronger collaboration between the security agencies and Justice ministries to help improve security nationwide.

His words, “We must speed up and strengthen the community policing structures, States must continually train, educate and formalize their local security structures so that they complement the Federal law enforcement agencies. Policing must be a collective effort, from the Local Government to the State Government, and all the way up to the Federal Government.”