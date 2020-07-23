We Need More Personal Protective Equipment – Nurses To Lagos Govt

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos Chapter, has recently made an appeal to the three levels of government in Lagos State to help make adequate provisions of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers.

This was recently made known by the Chairman of the association, Mrs. Blessing Isreal on receive of the relief packages that was donated by UNILEVER Plc for new and expectant Mothers in the State.

“We highly commend and appreciate UNILEVER for their kind gesture, they gave us 11,088 cartons of baby pears powders which is set to be distributed to various maternal child care centres and hospitals around Lagos State”, she said.

According to her, “it is quite unfortunate that due to the insufficient availability of Personal Protective Equipment to use, that Nurses and other health workers are forced to repeat use of the equipment”.

“Nurses are asked to reuse some PPE, even as it is clear that reusing them obviously presents danger to the lives of health workers. It simply is not good enough, being that it endangers lives of patients in the hospital, who are not even COVID-19 positive”, she stated.

“Our members have since been repeating the use of face masks, that ordinarily is suppose to be the cheapest of all PPE. Face masks should however be produced in the country, so it can be easily accessed, when needed”.

She further stated that most of the nurses are sick as a result of unnecessary exposure to the virus, while adding that the commission appreciates the efforts made so far by the government; but it still believes it can do more, so as to prevent future casualties.