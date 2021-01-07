‘We Need N29Bn To Address Malnutrition Scourge’ — Kaduna Govt

By Seun Adeuyi

The Kaduna State Government has said that it needs N29 billion to address the scourge of malnutrition in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria, quoted Mahmoud Yamusa, the state Permanent Secretary, Planning and Budget Commission, as saying this in Kaduna on Wednesday, at the opening of a two-day workshop on resource mobilisation.

Yamusa, who was represented by the Director, Development Aid Coordination, PBC, Mr Salisu Lawal, said there was need for all relevant stakeholders to support the state in mobilising the needed resources.

According to him, various nutrition policies, plans and strategies had been developed by the state.

He added that there was a huge gap in financing the planned interventions.

Yamusa said, “The state and the local government areas are doing all they can to make the needed resources available, but they cannot do it alone. We need all the support we can get from all stakeholders.

“For example, the Kaduna State Multi-Sectoral Strategic Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition was developed as a tool to implement nutrition-sensitive and specific interventions by the MDAs.

“We, therefore, need resources to ensure that we implement all planned interventions to be able to achieve the 2021 targets.”