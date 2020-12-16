We Need To Expand Access Of Voters To Polling Units – INEC Boss

By Adejumo Enock

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood had said the Commission will create additional voting units ahead of 2023.

The Chairman disclosed this at the technical session on the amendment of the Electoral Act which was organized by the Joint National Assembly Committee on INEC .

Mahmood who said there was need to create additional pooling units in the country added that the last time polling units were created was in 1996.

Mahmood said, “we need to expand access of voters to pooling units. The last time polling units were created was in 1996”.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Joint Session, Senator Kabiru Gaya said the committee received a total number of 35 submission and several other presentations, Senator Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Gaya further said that part of the submission of stakeholders are Diaspora voting, electronic voting, electronic transmission of vote results, full biometric for accreditation, continuous registration of voters among others.