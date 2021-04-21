We Regret Loss Of Over 2,000 Nigerians To COVID-19 — FG

The Federal government has lamented the loss of over 2,000 Nigerians to the COVID-19 pandemic, urging stakeholders to mobilize against the dreaded pandemic.
Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the government of the federation, stated this at the presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination for North Central Zone in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital.
Mustapha, who is also the chairman Steering Committee on COVID19, said over 142m persons in Nigeria have been infested with the virus.
He said the country was yet to receive a negative report on the effect of the vaccine administered on people since the receipt ion of the Oxford AstraZanica vaccine in March this year.
The SGF noted that the nation would soon overcome the pandemic, disclosing that travelling out of the country will henceforth be determined by Covid19 vaccination.
Also speaking, Dr Faisal Shuaib,Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), explained that despite the intensive campaigns 1, 110,820 Nigerians representing 55.2 per cent targeted in the first phase have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to Faisal, the aim of the town hall meeting was to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine in Nigeria, explore relevant perspectives and reach a consensus that would achieve ongoing efforts by the government to ensure that Nigerians are protected from the disease.