We Spent N28.5bn On COVID-19 — FCT Minister

By Seun Adeuyi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) spent N28.5bn to tackle COVID-19 within Abuja, especially during the lockdown.

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Musa Bello, stated this on Tuesday, while briefing members of the Senate Committee on FCT during the presentation of the revised 2020 budget of the ministry.

According to the minister, the fund was spent on provision of security services, provision of palliatives for indigent residents, as well as assisting neighbouring States who were distressed.

Bello said the territory also provided healthcare services for both residents and non-residents of the city.

The Minister said the development took a tremendous toll on the financial resources of the FCT.

He explained that a lot was done on the provision of palliatives for the masses, especially as help was not forthcoming from anywhere when the COVID-19 crisis started.

Bello requested that the FCT should budget be reviewed to reflect the realities on ground with respect to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the FCTA realised N136bn from various sources, representing 54 per cent of the N232.8bn earlier projected by the agency.

He said the review which the FCT is seeking senate approval for in its budget was to take care of the key areas that must be sustained despite COVID-19.

The Minister added that almost all areas of the budget had been cut by 50 per cent except areas that had a direct bearing on human lives.