We Stand By You, NGF Assures Borno Residents As They Prepare To Meet Buhari, Service Chiefs.

The Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, has assured residents in Borno State that they are committed to stop the worsening security situation in the state as they prepare to meet the President and Service Chiefs to discuss measures to curb insecurity on Tuesday.

They rejoiced with the governor of the state Babagana Zulum and other fellows who were with him during a recent attack by Boko Haram terrorists on their way back from a state assignment.

Chairman of the NGF, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.”