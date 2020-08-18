We Still Await Approval For The Launch Of Our Mobile App – NIMC

NIMC Says Mobile App Is Yet To Be Approved For Public Consumption

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has responded to public complaints over delay in launch of its mobile application by saying that the app is yet to obtain approval for public consumption.

The revelation was disclosed in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke.

He said that the commission is well aware of the numerous complaints emanating from public about the mobile app. However, “we are trying hard to get approval of the app before it can become accessible to the public”.

According to him, “the app is currently been fine-tuned and carefully analyzed to give users better experience, coupled with protection of their personal data.

“On completion of the trial, the commission will issue a statement to the public, telling them of the now availability and usage of the app”, he stated.

Continuing, he revealed the intentions of the commission is to ensure that the data of different app users are protected once they start using the app.

He advised members of the public to constantly disregard rumors about the availability of the app and other information that concerns the commission.