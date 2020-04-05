“We Taught Them A Lesson They Will never Forget” — Chadian President Speaks After Bursting Boko Haram Warehouse

Chadian President, Idris Deby, as the commander in Chief of the armed forces, just displayed one of his powers as he took the initiative to lead his army in a very delicate operation.

The operation was targeted at Boko haram, to totally eliminate 76 boko Haram terrorists in “Operation Boma Anger”.

The operation was in retaliation for an attack by boko haram which took the lives of 92 Chadian soldiers.

Mr. Idris Deby, following the attack vowed that he will not accept defeat until justice is served. “I will not accept defeat” he said.

“I can assure Chadians, the entire zone that border with Niger, Nigeria & Cameroon is now under control, not even a single Boko Haram Terrorist. We taught them a lesson they will never forget, those of them alive,” the president was quoted as saying after leading his troop.

BreakingTimes had reported how the President, took the war against terror groups BokoHaram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) personal by leading his team to Nguimi in Niger Republique, the logistic base for his campaign, to strategize on how best to tack the insurgents.

BreakingTimes also reported how he Tchadian forces launched an attack against the insurgents with air strikes

What is the Nigerian regime doing to eradicate the insurgents, especially in north eastern states? The regime must recognise that Boko Haram does not comprise ignorant fanatics, but rational and strategic individuals who remain capable of threatening the unity of Nigeria. Adequate modern equipment must be provided for soldiers in the battle field, as this will further strength them in the fight.

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari must show a good level of commitment as seen by his Chadian counterpart, who led his troop personally, as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.