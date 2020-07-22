We Want 2021 Budget Before September — Senate Tells Buhari

The Senate has urged Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari to expedite work on the 2021 budget estimates, in order to ensure its timely presentation to the National Assembly by the end of September.

Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, stated this, on Wednesday, while referring the 2021-2023 Median Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper request to the Senate Committees on Finance; and National Planning for further legislative work.

He said the presentation of the budget before the end of September, would enable the National Assembly to complete necessary works and pass it before the end of December.

Buhari’s letter seeking the Red Chamber’s approval for the fiscal document was read by Lawan during plenary on Tuesday.

Lawan charged both committees to engage the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the MTEF/FSP request.

The Senate President also asked the committee to support revenue-generating agencies towards meeting expected revenue targets.

In his words: “We need to ensure that they have all the support that they require from the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, to meet their targets.

“Meanwhile, the executive should continue to work on the preparations for the 2021 budget, and by this we are also equally committed to ensuring that we receive the budget estimates at the end of September and that we are able to consider the budget and get it passed before the end of December to repeat what we did for budget 2020.”

The committees are expected to report back to the Senate in four weeks.