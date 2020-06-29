We Will Announce Next Phase of Eased Lockdown Tomorrow -SGF

At the end of the private meeting between the President and Members of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19, the Federal Government has disclosed that it will announce the next phase of eased lockdown tomorrow.

Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure today, Monday at the PresidentialVilla.

Also in a tweet, by the Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari,Bashir Ahmad, noted that Mustapha had submitted the committee’ recommendation to the President who is expected to announce the next steps to be taken by the government.

Today is the last day of the Nigeria’s phase II of the eased lockdown, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefed and submitted their recommendations to the President for approval, the next lines of action will be announced tomorrow, SGF Boss Mustapha discloses. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 29, 2020

Earlier today Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha alongside the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu together had a closed-door meeting with the President.