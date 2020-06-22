0 comments

We Will Burn Burn River State, If Judiciary Moves Against Amaechi- Supporters

Supporters of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have threatened to burn down federal government properties as well as courts, multi national companies and plunge the state into crisis if court ruling goes against the interest of the Minister.

In a two minutes video circulating on social media, the speaker in the video is seen expressing the intentions of the group of any of what he mentions is violated.

The group holds nothing back while also calling out Senator Magnus Abe who has been in loggerhead with the Minister.

They warned Abe’s faction to take caution or be ready to face the consequences of any contrary action

