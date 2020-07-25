0 comments

We Will Increase Ultimatum For An Additional 3 Weeks – Resident Doctors To FG

Resident Doctors in Abuja has recently extended the ultimatum given to the Federal Government in meeting with their demands to an additional three weeks.

The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, speaking on behalf of members of the association, bemoans the manner in which the government treats the case. “They are handling our demands with levity; which at this stage, is considered not encouraging”.

According to him, the development came due to the unsettled conclusion by the association, prior to the response of the government to their demands.

He stated that their going for strike will be considered eminent, should the government exceeds the three weeks ultimatum and their demands not met. “Nothing will stop the association and its members to commence the promised strike action”, he added.

Contained in their demands, the Union urged the Federal Government to obtain group life insurance for the workers, provide adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Medical Residency Training Funding, hazard allowances, as well as reinstating the shortfall in their salary from year 2014 to 2016.

