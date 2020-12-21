We Will Launch An Immediate Investigation Into Alleged Rape Incident, Says DLHS Management

By Adejumo Enock

The Management of Deeper Life High School has assured the general publics that it will Investigate the alleged molestation of an 11 years old boy in JSS 1 class of the school.

The Management stated that its attention has been drawn to a viral post on the molestation of a JSS 1 student at the Akwa Ibom State Campus of its school.

Recall that a student of the school was starved and then released to his seniors who raped and molested him as punishment.

In a statement released by the management on Monday, the school vowed to make the the overall result of the Investigation known to the general publics.

According to the statement, “the attention of the Deeper Life High School has been drawn to a viral post on the molestation of a JSS 1 student at its Campus in Akwa Ibom State”

” We will like to categorically restate that the Deeper Life High School is built on the core value of Godliness and excellence and will not tolerate any immoral act or molestation of any student. We believe Parents and Guardians enrolled their wards in our school all over the country with a strong perception that ours has a strong footed platform for moral armament and academic excellence”.

The Management in its statement also said, “we want to assure the general publics that Investigation into the case have commenced and no culprit whether staffs or students, will be spared if found culpable at the end of the exercise. As an interim measure and to underscore the seriousness we attach to higher superintending values, the school principal has been suspended summarily even as Investigation is ongoing”.

Furthermore, “we strongly assured the overall publics that the overall outcome of the investigation will be made known and appropriate disciplinary actions will be melted to all culprit in this unfortunate act that admittedly threatens to cast unnecessary aspersion on a unique institution that has been shinning example all over the years”. The statement reads.